Westell Technologies appoints Matthew B. Brady as President and CEO

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) appointed Matthew B. Brady as the Company’s new President and CEO, effective July 17.

Brady replaces interim President and CEO Kirk Brannock, who had planned to depart once a CEO transition plan was complete.

Most recently, Brady served as Senior Vice President of Federal Signal Corporation’s Safety and Security Systems Group.

“This is a great time for Matt to become Westell’s CEO. After an extensive search, we’ve selected a leader with a strong track record of driving revenue growth,” said Dennis O. Harris, Chairman of Westell’s Board of Directors. “With his business strategy and execution track record, public safety experience, and long-standing customer relationships, Matt is the right choice to lead Westell.”

Press Release