Amazon drops Echo, Echo Dot prices for Prime Day

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) kicks off its annual Prime Day celebration at 9 PM EST tonight and will include some steep Echo discounts.

The Echo Dot will drop to $34.99 (regularly $49.99) and the Echo for $89.99 (regularly $179.99).

The newly launched Echo Show only has a discount when bought in a bundle with the Arlo Security Camera, which will save $75 total.

The Echo currently leads the smart speaker market due to the cost range of its products so the discounts will likely drive even more customers away from competitors.

See more Prime Day tech deals at The Verge.

Previously: Heads up retail: Amazon Prime Day starts tonight (July 10)