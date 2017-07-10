Ingersoll-Rand may split into two companies, Stifel says

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +0.4% ) may consider a separation into two companies if it does not garner a premium multiple in line with the group in the near- to medium-term for a strong Climate Solutions portfolio and execution in U.S. residential and non-residential markets, Stifel's Robert McCarthy says.

The analyst, who rates shares a Buy, sees close to 20% upside for IR on a sum of the parts valuation; the Climate segment contributed 78% of IR’s revenue in 2016.

McCarthy sees similar upside for Hold-rated United Technologies (UTX), but says it would be hard to separate Pratt & Whitney's large commercial engine program from the overall company given the intense, long investment cycle required and the need for free cash flow contributed by the commercial sides of the business.

Source: Bloomberg First Word