KB Home and Pulte downgraded to Underperform on fancy valuations

Big runs for both names this year - KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is up 51% and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) 35% - have left the stocks with unjustified valuations, says analyst Haendel St. Juste downgrading to Underperform.

While KB Home has been able to show significantly improved gross margins, says St. Juste, H2 new home order comps are likely to be very difficult.

As for Pulte, it's selling for more than 2x tangible book value - the sort of multiple only warranted during "extremely unique circumstances."