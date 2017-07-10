Stocks open mixed; tech stocks push Nasdaq higher

Stocks start the week in mixed fashion, but tech sector gains have nudged the Nasdaq into the green; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

Major European markets trade mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.3% , France's CAC +0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.8% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Best Buy -5% in early trading following a report that Amazon is working to establish a Geek Squad-like service of its own.

U.S. crude oil -0.6% at $43.96/bbl, extending last week's 4.1% decline.

U.S. Treasury prices are up slightly, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping by a basis point to 2.37%.

Still ahead: labor market condition index