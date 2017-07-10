Diana Shipping updates on time charter contracts

Diana Shipping (DSX +0.8% ) announces that it entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels. The gross charter rate is $10K per day for a period of minimum 12 months to 15 months.

The company also announces a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels. The gross charter rate is $9K per day for a period of 12 months to 15 months.

In addition, the company discloses that it has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels. The gross charter rate is $8.35K per day for a period of 12 months to 15 months.

Source: Press Release