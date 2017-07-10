Spring Bank teams up with Gilead in clinical study of hepatitis B combo; shares ahead 2%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH +1.7% ) announces a second clinical trial collaboration with Gilead Sciences (GILD +0.3% ) assessing the combination SB 9200 and Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

The Phase 2 study will be funded and conducted by Gilead while Spring Bank will supply product.

SB 9200 is Spring Bank’s novel small molecule, orally-available selective immunomodulator compound being developed as both monotherapy and combination therapy as a backbone for the treatment of chronic HBV and other viral diseases.

