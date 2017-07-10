Dollar hits two-month high vs. yen

An interesting divergence is taking place in the forex market - while the dollar (UUP, UDN) has continued to trend lower vs. nearly all major currencies, it's been moving higher vs. the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Today, it takes 114.20 yen to buy one dollar, up from just 109 a month ago, and the highest since early May.

The obvious excuse for the return of the dollar/yen carry trade (sell yen to buy dollars) is the growing gap in the government bond yields of the two countries, and the rising hawkishness of the Fed alongside Bank of Japan's resolve to continue to ease.

The yield on the 10-year JGB thus trickles along at about 0.10% (not a typo), while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury has jumped to 2.38% from as low as 2.12% in late spring.

Dollar/yen today us up 0.25% .

