Halliburton says hiring 100 per month to meet Permian fracking demand

Halliburton (HAL +0.6% ) has been hiring ~100 new workers each month so far this year to keep up with surging demand for fracking in west Texas, according to the head of the company's Permian Basin operations.

HAL has expanded its active fleet of fracking trucks and pumps in the region by 30% in recent months, adding more than a third to its area workforce to 2,700 employees, Chris Gatjanis tells the Houston Chronicle, calling the situation a "bottleneck" and "a challenge to get people to work here."

But U.S. oil prices have fallen into the mid-$40s/bbl again, and it is not yet clear whether oil companies in the Permian will retreat again, Gatjanis says, adding that for now, companies are waiting to see how long the recent oil price downdraft lasts before deciding whether to pull back demand for oilfield services.