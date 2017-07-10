Bristol Myers launches late-stage study assessing combination of Opdivo or Opdivo/Yervoy with Exelixis' Cabometyx in kidney cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.6% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate 9ER, evaluating the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Exelixis' (EXEL -0.7% ) CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) or Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) + CABOMETYX compared to Pfizer's SUTENT (sunitinib malate) in treatment-naive patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The primary endpoint of the open-label 1,014-subject trial is progression-free survival. The estimated primary completion date is February 2021.

Cabozantinib inhibits enzymes called tyrosine kinases which play roles in the proliferation and survival of cancer cells.