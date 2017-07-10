Immuron's NASH candidate IMM-124E fails to beat placebo in mid-stage study; shares down 8%

Preliminary results from a 133-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Immuron Limited's (IMRN -7.7% ) IMM-124E for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) failed to demonstrate a statistically valid effect on ALT values compared to placebo. According to the company, the higher dose (1200 mg) showed a positive trend compared to control when certain corrections were made.

Interim data also failed to show a difference in hepatic fat fraction (HFF) between the cohorts (1200 mg, 600 mg, placebo), the primary endpoint (possibly due to the small sample size).

Top-line results should be available in Q4.