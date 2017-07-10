KeyBanc analyst expects OLED iPhone delays

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves doesn’t think Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will have fingerprint sensors in the higher end, OLED screened iPhone model expected this fall, according to CNBC.

Hargreaves says Apple has two options: delay the model until the sensor is ready or turn to facial recognition for unlocking.

He notes that facial recognition won’t immediately qualify as an Apple Pay verification method.

The analyst notes that the supply problem could put FY18 margins at risk and force Apple to push volume production back to October or November.

The lower end iPhone models would still launch on schedule.

Previously: Apple switching to all OLED screens for next year's iPhones? (July 6)