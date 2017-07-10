Microsoft announces hybrid Azure solution

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces a new way for enterprise clients to use the Azure cloud platform on local services.

The Azure Stack offers a hybrid solution that doesn’t require customers to go “all-in” on the shared cloud.

The solution could appeal to those with limited access to the cloud due to geography or regulatory concerns.

Three partners stand ready with Azure Stack equipment: Dell EMC, Lenovo, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The first systems will ship in September.

The new solution fits into Microsoft's focus shift towards the cloud.

