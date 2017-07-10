Retail stocks slump into Amazon Prime Day event

The jittery apparal store sector is getting roughed up to start the week.
Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF -19.8%) decision not to sell itself and go it alone is influencing some names, while concerns over Amazon's aggressive Prime Day positioning is setting a negative tone on a broad basis. Cautious analyst commentary on Dick's and Five Below is also in the mix.
Notable decliners include Destination XL Group (DXLG -8.5%), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV -5.9%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -5.9%), Francesca's (FRAN -5.9%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -4.7%), Barnes & Noble (BKS -4%), Gap (GPS -4.8%), Guess (GES -4.9%), Express (EXPR -5.9%), Kirkland's (KIRK -5.6%), Kohl's (KSS -4.4%), Cato (CATO -4.2%), Stein Mart (SMRT -4.1%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -4.2%), J. Jill (JILL -2.6%), Finish Line (FINL -3.1%), Dillard's (DDS -3.1%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -2.4%), Tilly's (TLYS -2.5%), Buckle (BKE -5%), Macy's (M -3.3%)and Nordstrom (JWN -2.5%).
The SPDR S&P REtail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 2.09%.
Now read: Macy's - Is It Time To Buy? »