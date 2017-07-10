Retail stocks slump into Amazon Prime Day event

The jittery apparal store sector is getting roughed up to start the week.

Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF -19.8% ) decision not to sell itself and go it alone is influencing some names, while concerns over Amazon's aggressive Prime Day positioning is setting a negative tone on a broad basis. Cautious analyst commentary on Dick's and Five Below is also in the mix.

Notable decliners include Destination XL Group (DXLG -8.5% ), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV -5.9% ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -5.9% ), Francesca's (FRAN -5.9% ), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -4.7% ), Barnes & Noble (BKS -4% ), Gap (GPS -4.8% ), Guess (GES -4.9% ), Express (EXPR -5.9% ), Kirkland's (KIRK -5.6% ), Kohl's (KSS -4.4% ), Cato (CATO -4.2% ), Stein Mart (SMRT -4.1% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -4.2% ), J. Jill (JILL -2.6% ), Finish Line (FINL -3.1% ), Dillard's (DDS -3.1% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -2.4% ), Tilly's (TLYS -2.5% ), Buckle (BKE -5% ), Macy's (M -3.3% )and Nordstrom (JWN -2.5% ).