Time Vice Chairman Pearlstine retiring from company

Norman Pearlstine, vice chairman at Time Inc. (TIME +0.5% ), is retiring from the company in a week.

Pearlstine is a longtime force at the company, as its former editor-in-chief from 1995-2005. He returned to the company (from a stint at Bloomberg) as executive VP and chief content officer in 2013, to work on Time's spin-off from Time Warner.

The move was expected when he transitioned to vice chairman, he says.

Pearlstine will advise early-stage media firms (including Money.net) both domestic and international.