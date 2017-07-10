Shire one-ups Roche in hemophilia battle, prevails in Germany legal spat

A German court enjoins Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.7% ) from making certain promotional statements about the supposed advantages of its hemophilia A med emicizumab compared to Shire's (SHPG -3.1% ) FEIBA. Shire accused Roche of making "incomplete and misleading" statements about FEIBA-related adverse events in Roche studies, specifically the risk of thromboembolic events. Shire's global chief of its hematology franchise Juliana Dierks accuses Roche of failing to provide adequate data to back up its claim.

The Hamburg court has jurisdiction since Roche is preparing to present emicizumab data at a medical conference in Berlin this week.

Roche aims to capture a big slice of the $11B global hemophilia drug market, principally at the expense of current leader Shire. Some analysts believe emicizumab could generate peak sales of $5B.

Source: Reuters