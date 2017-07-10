FLIR Systems +4% after two-notch upgrade at Raymond James

FLIR Systems (FLIR +3.8% ) shoots higher after winning a two-notch upgrade to Strong Buy from Market Perform with a $43 price target from Raymond James, citing the company's new management and an “impending up-cycle” in defense spending.

Ray Jay's Brian Gesuale thinks CEO James Cannon will be a "positive change agent" who can take a number of shareholder friendly actions over the next 6-12 months.

Gesuale says FLIR's underperformance vs. the market since mid-February was driven by concerns about soft orders and back-end-loaded annual guidance, but the stock's current valuation "more than adequately" reflects risks.