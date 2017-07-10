Fifth Street retreats further from buyout-rumor spike

"A change in management does not immediately impact the credit quality of the portfolio," writes BDC Buzz on Seeking Alpha, reiterating his call to sell Fifth Street Finance (FSC -4.1% ), no matter the rumors of a possible buyout of its manager, Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM -3.8% ).

Said credit quality, says BDC Buzz, continues to decline as investments are added to non-accrual and/or restructured.

With today's decline, FSC is down about 8.5% since spiking to $5 per share in wake of the FSAM buyout rumor. It remains, however, 17% above its pre-rumor price.

FSFR -0.75% today.

Previously: Fifth Street vehicles jump on report Oaktree is buying manager (June 29)

Previously: Fifth Street Asset sells CLO operation to NewStar Financial (July 7)