Tennis Channel, Nielsen deal on national TV ratings

The Tennis Channel (SBGI -0.9% ) has an expanded deal with Nielsen (NLSN -0.1% ) to add national TV ratings.

That's in addition to the local TV ratings it was receiving, and it comes against the backdrop of Tennis Channel owner Sinclair's bigger negotiations with Nielsen for its broad local station lineup.

The move gives Tennis Channel a more complete picture of its audience, says the network's Steve Badeau.

Sinclair, the nation's biggest local-station broadcaster, closed on a $350M deal for the channel in March 2016.

In March, Nielsen estimated Tennis Channel's reach at 52M homes.