Goldman Sachs expects stable tech margins in FY17

Goldman Sachs’ chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin expects stable margins for large-cap tech stocks going into Q2, per CNBC.

Kostin writes in a note that the S&P 500 Information Technology sector beat consensus estimates in Q1 and analysts expect Q2 margins to fall 31 basis points. But Kostin expects FY17 margins at a stable 19.9%.

Goldman’s picks for top margin growths in FY17: Nvidia, Lam Research, and Qorvo.

Broad Tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, RYT, QTEC, IGM, TECS, FXL, MTK, REW, JHMT, XITK, TECZ, TCHF