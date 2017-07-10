Fed's Kashkari: Too big to fail remains alive and well

"Too big to fail has been solved," said Jamie Dimon earlier this year. “Taxpayers will not pay if a bank fails.”

Not so fast, says Minneapolis Fed President Neal Kashkari, noting the Italian government and the ECB on June 1 teamed on a €6.6B bailout of Banca Monte dei Paschi, while protecting some bondholders who should have had to take losses. Then there was Italy's move to protect bondholders of two more banks on June 24 with up to €17B of capital and guarantees.

Systemic risk wasn't an issue, so what gives? It turns out, bondholders vote too, and in the Italian cases, the bagholders would have been retail investors. Regulators claim this is a unique circumstance, but Kashkari notes there always seems to be a unique circumstance when bailouts are considered.