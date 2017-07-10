Santander moving forward with boosted stake in Santander Consumer - Bloomberg

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) currently owns 59% of Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC), and has been waiting for two years for the Feds to sign off on it buying SC co-founder's Thomas Dundon's 9.7% stake.

For the record, that 9.7% would have cost Santander $928M two years ago when the purchase was first proposed. Today: $450M. It's unclear, however, what Santander might end up paying.

The passing of this year's stress test makes approval more likely, and the bank is ready to move forward, reports Bloomberg.