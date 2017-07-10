Second Sight enters South Korea, two patients implanted with Argus II

Second Sight Medical Products (EYES -2.5% ) South Korea distributor Kisantech reports that two patients have been implanted with the Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System in Seoul.

A second patient in Taiwan has also been recently implanted.

Argus II converts images captured by a miniature camera mounted on the patient's glasses into a series of tiny electrical pulses that are wirelessly transmitted to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the retina. The pulses stimulate the remaining viable retinal cells resulting in the perception of patterns of light. The patient regains some visual capability by learning to interpret the visual patterns.