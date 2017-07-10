YogaWorks files for IPO

YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) expects to sell 5M shares in range of $12 to $14 in its IPO.

The yoga studio operator will raise $65M at the midpoint of the range and be valued at $187M.

YogaWorks brought in revenue of $55.1M last year.

YogaWorks on its edge: "We believe we are viewed as a trusted authority on the growing yoga movement and have a reputation for being the place where top teachers go to learn and teach. Today we are one of the largest branded operators of yoga studios in the U.S. by number of studios and number of students, with more than 225,000 practicing students and almost 3 million student visits in 2016. We believe our positioning as a lifestyle brand has resulted in attractive student economics for us. Driven in part by the large number of students that are referred to us by our teachers or existing students, we have been able to achieve a 'lifetime value' per student of more than ten times our marketing cost to acquire a new student."

SEC Form S-1