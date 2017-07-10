UK's advisor to NHS backs inclusion of Exelixis' Cabometyx for patients with advanced kidney cancer; shares up 1%

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on costs and services, recommends the option of Exelixis' (EXEL +0.8% ) CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

NICE initially failed to back the drug citing the lack of sufficient clinical results supporting the cost/benefit profile. The company submitted additional data to address its concerns.

