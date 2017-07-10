Morgan Stanley taps Constellation Brands for new highs

Morgan Stanley backs its Outperform rating on Constellation Brands (STZ) on a positive view of where the company's FY18 EPS will fall.

"We are updating our prior analysis highlighting there was likely FY EPS upside. Our net conclusion post Q1 is that STZ's FY18 EPS guidance range of $7.90-8.10 and the $8.16 consensus are still too low, with likely upside to or potentially above our $8.30 EPS estimate," writes analyst Dara Mohsenian in a note to clients.

Mohesnian sees upside for Constellation's revenue, beer margins and wine profit.

"We also note that M&A has the potential to add to EPS upside over time, particularly beyond FY18, as STZ cash flow ramps up, and that STZ has potential favorable strategic options at its disposal, as outlined in our June note here," he adds.

Shares of Constellation trade 13% below the MS price target of $218.