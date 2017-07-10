UniQure's hemophilia B candidate AMT-060 shows long-term treatment benefit in mid-stage study; shares up 1%

Long-term follow-up data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing uniQure's (QURE +0.6% ) gene therapy candidate AMT-060 for the treatment of hemophilia B showed a durable effect. The results will be presented today at the ISTH Congress in Berlin.

The data includes 18 months of follow-up in the low-dose cohort and up to 12 months in the second dose group. All patients have experienced no loss of Factor IX activity and no capsid-specific T-cell activation. No serious adverse events and no development of inhibitors have been observed.

The annualized spontaneous bleed rate in the second dose cohort was reduced 84% (mean of 0.5 annual bleeds) after gene transfer.

The company intends to launch a pivotal study to support regulatory submissions as soon as feasible.

