Oppenheimer likes airlines for technical reasons

Oppenheimer analyst Ari Wald says technical factors are lining up for the transportation sector.

"Within Transports, our high-conviction idea is to keep buying the Airlines following a major breakout in trend. For instance, the Bloomberg US Airlines index is rallying through secular resistance at its 2000 peak, and is in the process of tracing out a structural bearish-to-bullish reversal relative to the S&P 500, by our analysis," he observes.

Oppenheimer recommends buying the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) as a way to take advantage of the uptrend for airlines. The ETF's YTD performance is well ahead of the returns of the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Transportation Average.