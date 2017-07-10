Sharp drop in Best Buy seen as overdone

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are down 6.46% in a strong reaction to news that Amazon is setting up its own version of a Geek Squad.

If you think the sell-off is overdone, you're not the only one. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is defending the retailer, saying the new Amazon service will only have a limited impact on Best Buy's sales. Loop Capital notes that Best Buy's Geek Squad has a much broader set of services and thinks it could take years for Amazon to compete at scale. Geek Squad revenue is only 3% of Best Buy's sales, which doesn't square with the large drop in share price today.

Best Buy is off its lows of the day. Trading voume is 50% higher than normal activity.

Source: Bloomberg

