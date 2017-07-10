Bloomberg: F-35 costs expected to rise to $406B in new Pentagon estimate

The cost of Lockheed Martin's (LMT +0.6% ) F-35 jet program, already the most expensive U.S. weapons program ever, is expected to rise ~7% to at least $406B, Bloomberg reports, citing a draft report, which would mark a reversal after several years of estimates that have fallen to $379B from a previous high of $398.5B in early 2014.

Extending production of the 1,763 Air Force versions could be one source of the $27B increase in the new cost estimate, Bloomberg reports.

The increase in the total acquisition cost estimate may grab the attention of Pres. Trump, who has publicly asked for lower costs for individual F-35 jets.