Judge grants Uber lawyers right to depose Larry Page

A US judge has granted Uber (Private:UBER) its wish to depose Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Larry Page during the discovery stage of a trade secret trial heading to court in October.

”Larry Page has first-hand non-repetitive knowledge of relevant facts,” writes US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley while noting that "less intrusive means" of questioning wouldn't suffice.

The judge granted Uber four hours to question Page, who allegedly had a meeting with Uber's then-CEO Travis Kalanick without mentioning any stolen files.

Uber also has the right to depose Alphabet CLO David Drummond.

Uber lost out on its goal to get information from competitor Lyft regarding its partnership with Waymo as the judge said Uber could get the same information from the Alphabet executives.

Quick backstory on the trade secret argument.

