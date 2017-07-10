Peak retail bearishness/online bullishness? Leveraged short retail ETFs on the way

"Clearly people want to short it so they’re giving them that, and then also mom and pop are talking about this - you read every week in the newspaper about Amazon and the death of the mall,” says Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas. “This is a story that’s going to play out for the next decade at least." Or not.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down almost 10% this year, and shorts hit 131% of shares outstanding last month. But to have real fun, you've got to throw some leverage in, so ProShares has filed for the UltraShort Bricks and Mortar Retail ETF and the UltraPro Bricks and Mortar Retail ETF - which aim to provide returns of two-to-three times the inverse of an index comprised of retailers the most at-risk from online shopping.

A third ProShares fund - the Long Online Short Bricks & Mortar Retail ETF - will do pretty much exactly what its title implies.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, IBUY, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, RCD, UGE, PMR, SZK, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC