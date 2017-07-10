Twitter rolls out new filters to better block notifications, cut down on abuse

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) rolls out some new filters that could help block online abuse by cutting off notifications from new or unfamiliar accounts.

A Twitter user can go into the Notifications timeline, click on Settings or tap the gear icon, and then select what advanced filers to turn on.

The new filters include “Accounts that are new (that you don’t follow)”, “Accounts that don’t follow you (that you don’t follow)”, and “Accounts with a default profile photo (that you don’t follow)”.

