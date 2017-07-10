Trump pressures Senate Republicans to pass healthcare bill

Reuters reports that President Trump is not letting up on GOP Senators to pass the American Health Care Act. Lawmakers are struggling to fine-tune the bill to garner the 50 votes they need for passage (VP Mike Pence will cast the 51st).

"I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!" Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the seven-year Republican quest to dismantle Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement.

The latest version should be released today. Moderate Republicans have balked at earlier versions over the number of people who may be forced out of coverage. Some conservatives are not yet on board because they believe the bill does not go far enough to unravel Obamacare.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, ~22M Americans will lose coverage over the next 10 years under the current Senate plan.

