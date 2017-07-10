Boeing hits 52-week high as two analysts hike stock price targets

Boeing (BA +0.8% ) marches to a new 52-week high, extending its Dow-topping 30% YTD gain, after analysts at Baird and Jefferies raise their stock price targets for the company.

Baird raises its target to $240 from a previous $208 ahead of the company's July 26 earnings report and lifts its Q2 EPS estimate to $2.33 from $2.29, while also hiking its FY 2017 EPS by $0.05 to $9.60, vs. current analyst consensus guidance for $9.20-$9.40; the firm thinks free cash flow could rise by more than $1/share by 2021.

Meanwhile, Jefferies lifts its BA price target to $230 from $200, saying the stock typically trades at close to a market multiple until there is a clear indication of an earnings peak; the firm sees earnings growth through 2020.