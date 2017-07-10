More room to run for Mexican peso - Goldman

In mid-January, amid the idea that the new administration was set to tear up Nafta and build the wall, the peso slumped to a record-low of 22.03 to the dollar.

Flash forward to today, and less than 18 pesos are needed to buy one dollar, and Goldman expects another 5% rise over the next twelve months to 17 to the dollar - that would be the strongest since Dec. 2015.

In addition to the stalling on trade and the wall, the Bank of Mexico has been supportive of the peso with a series of rate hikes.

