Zaldivar copper mine workers in Chile approve strike

Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Barrick Gold (ABX +3.1% ) and Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), have voted to approve a strike after labor talks failed, a union leader tells Reuters.

Zaldivar's workers will not walk off immediately, since Chilean law calls for a government mediation period that will last at least five days before workers are legally permitted to strike.

Earlier this year, a strike at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile - the world's largest - sent copper prices soaring on supply concerns.