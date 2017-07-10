Fertilizer stocks jump as corn prices hit highest since June 2016

Fertilizer shares enjoy sharp gains today, as a spike in prices for corn, which is used to develop fertilizer, helps support gains, MarketWatch reports.
Corn prices surged more than 2% to settle above $4/bushel for the first time in 13 months amid concerns over supply in the face of a drought and rising temperatures in the Great Plains; also, wheat futures have skyrocketed 40% in a little over a month.
CF Industries (CF +6.5%) and Mosaic (MOS +5.3%) jump to multi-month highs and rank among today's top gainers on the S&P 500; Potash Corp. (POT +5.2%) and Agrium (AGU +5.5%) both were upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank.
Now read: Don't Bet On A Potash Recovery »