Arena Pharma's ralinepag successful in mid-stage PAH study; shares up 27% after hours

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) jumps 27% after hours on increased volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing ralinepag for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The 61-subject study demonstrated a statistically valid treatment effect compared to placebo as measured by pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), a measure of resistance offered by systemic circulation (p=0.02).

The company plans to advance ralinepag into Phase 3 development as soon as feasible.

Ralinepag is an orally administered prostacyclin receptor agonist. The prostacyclin receptor is a powerful vasodilator.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.