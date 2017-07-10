Barracuda Networks -3.5% as earnings flatten

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) has slipped 3.5% after hours following Q1 earnings where net income dipped and revenues beat expectations.

GAAP net income fell slightly to $2.7M; non-GAAP income (which excludes stock-based compensation, income tax benefits, amortization and other income as well acquisition charges) was $10M.

Active subscribers exceeded 335,000 as of May 31 (growth of about 17%). Renewal rate was 90% on a dollar basis in constant currency (93% on annualized basis).

While revenues were up 9%, gross billings rose 7.1% to $105.2M. Billing for core products were up 20% to $67.1M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription revenue, $73.9M (up 13%); Appliance revenue, $20.3M (down 4.7%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

