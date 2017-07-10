Citrix announces new CEO and CFO, reaffirms Q2 guidance

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) appoints David J. Henshall to President and CEO and Mark M. Coyle as interim CFO, effective immediately.

Henshall was the former CFO and COO for Citrix and he steps up into a spot vacated by Kirill Tatarinov after a “mutual separation decision.”

Coyle was formerly the SVP of Finance.

Citrix reaffirms its Q2 guidance with $685M to $695M in revenue and $0.97 and $1 EPS. Consensus estimates have $690.93M in revenue and $0.99 EPS.

Citrix will report Q2 results on August 2.