pSivida amends agreement with Alimera, grants EMEA rights to Durasert, new indication for Iluvien planned; shares ahead 2% after hours

Nano cap pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) is up 2% after hours on average volume on the heels of its announcement that it has amended its license and collaboration agreement with Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM).

Under the terms of the new deal, Alimera obtains the rights to Durasert for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis (PSU) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (Alimera also intends to pursue a PSU indication for ILUVIEN in EMEA). Profit-sharing for the global ILUVIEN diabetic macular edema (DME) indication will be converted to the same tiered sales-based royalty scheme as PSU effective July 1. Royalties start at 2% and will rise to 8% when ILUVIEN sales exceed $75M in any calendar year. The accumulated net ILUVIEN losses will be capped at $25M, of which $10M is canceled in exchange for the PSU rights. An additional $5M will be canceled if certain milestones are achieved. The remaining $10M can be partially offset against sales-based royalties over time.

pSivida will withdraw its European marketing application and Orphan Drug designation for PSU transferring the responsibility to Alimera.