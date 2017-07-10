Stocks eke out a win; tech gains lift Nasdaq

Stocks finished mostly higher in a range-bound session, with gains in tech stocks helping the Nasdaq outpace the other major averages.

The S&P tech sector gained 0.8%, and remains the best performing group with a YTD rise of 18% even while slipping more than 3% from its June 8 peak.

Investors may be favoring growth-oriented tech stocks again because they do not depend on fiscal stimulus from Washington, which looks increasingly less likely, says LPL Financial chief wealth strategist Matthew Peterson.

Consumer staples (-0.7%) easily turned in the poorest performance, with Wal-Mart slumping 2.8% as some traders cited Amazon's Prime Day as the catalyst to WMT's decline; Abercrombie & Fitch plunged 21% after calling off its effort to sell itself and Best Buy sank 6.3% after a report that Amazon is seeking to establish its own Geek Squad-like service.

U.S. Treasury prices settled higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping 2 bps to 2.37%.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.4%, to settle at $44.40/bbl.