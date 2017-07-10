Ocular submits amendment to Dextenza NDA for equipment change, closes out Form 483 issues; FDA action date October 19; shares ahead 8% after hours

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is up 8% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement that its has addressed all Form 483 observations that it received in May after an FDA inspection of its manufacturing operations supporting DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert).

The company has filed an amendment to its NDA resubmission pertaining to a modification of manufacturing equipment. It will also submit data on a new commercial batch to demonstrate that the modification, in addition to other changes, has addressed the issues related to particulate matter.

The amendment represents a material change to the NDA filing so the FDA's action date will be extended 90 days to October 19.