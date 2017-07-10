Cypress Semi director resigns over Rodgers' settlement

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) announces the resignation of director Wilbert van den Hoek who was part of the company’s Audit and Compensation Committees.

The resignation of a director isn’t always newsworthy but van den Hoek stepped down because he disagreed with the settlement the company reached with founder and former CEO T.J. Rodgers.

In his letter included in the 8-K, van den Hoek outlines four conditions he felt necessary for any settlement and notes that none of those were met before saying “this battle was about revenge and perceived conflicts of interest.

Cypress’ statement in the press release: “The Board, excluding Mr. van den Hoek, unanimously supports the Company’s entry into the Agreement, stands by its actions taken to date and disagrees with Mr. van den Hoek’s contention.”

