Oilfield services stocks to make second-half comeback, Instinet says

Instinet analysts foresee a recovery for oilfield services stocks - a group that includes Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Weatherford (NYSE:WFT), National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NE) - in H2 of this year.

The firm says net speculative longs have declined by 225K contracts from their recent high of 560K in February - "The last time we saw this much length come out of the futures market was 2016, when both WTI and OFS stocks bottomed. We count half a dozen instances in the past eight years where a reduction in net spec length of at least ~150K contracts has resulted in a corresponding ~30% increase in the commodity within the next 3-4 months."

Among other reasons Instinet cites for a potential comeback: Some of the small- to mid-cap names are discounting $40 oil long term while others have multiples reflecting even lower prices, and the last five peaks in sell-side sentiment going back a decade coincided with troughs for oilfield services stocks.