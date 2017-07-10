Nexstar saving millions in multibillion-dollar refinancing

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) has secured commitments in a $3.1B refinancing of its term loans as well as a $175M revolving credit facility.

The company's refinancing the balance of a $2.75B senior secured term loan B due January 2024, a $51.3M senior secured term loan A due June 2018, and a $293.9M senior secured term loan A due January 2022.

A new $2.125B term loan B facility comes in at Libor plus 2.5%, and an $800M term loan A facility bears interest at Libor plus 2% (adjustable).

Nexstar had drawn $3M on its $175M senior secured revolver as of the end of March; its new rate is Libor plus 2% (adjustable).

The changes should reduce annual interest expense by about $15M, increasing free cash flow by about $9M a year.