Raised automaker fines for fuel economy shortfalls under review by DoT

The Trump administration is considering easing fines proposed by Obama-era regulators for automakers that fail to meet tougher fuel economy standards, a move that could give the biggest breaks to luxury brands like Jaguar (NYSE:TTM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) and Jaguar that have paid the highest penalties in the past.

The Department of Transportation says it will seek public comment on how to revise plans scheduled to go into effect from the 2019 model year which would more than double the civil penalties on auto manufacturers that fall short of meeting government-set economy targets.

Since the mid-1970s, automakers have been fined $55 for each MPG shortfall, multiplied by the number of vehicles sold in that model year, and Obama's NHTSA proposed to increase the fine to $140 per MPG shortfall per vehicle sold.

Trade groups such as the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers - which include GM, Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) - and the Association of Global Automakers - which represents Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Toyota (NYSE:TM), among others - are praising the agency's reconsideration.