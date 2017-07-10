Energy CEOs threaten to pull investments if FERC isn't functional soon

Energy CEOs, increasingly worried over the lack of sitting members at the Federal Energy Regulation Commission, warn that if the FERC is not functional by August, they could withdraw private investment dollars for as many as 15 energy infrastructure projects valued at $15B-$25B.

The FERC normally has a five-member panel but has only one currently, with two others awaiting a full Senate vote on their nomination; without at least three commissioners, the FERC has been unable to conduct business since February.

Time is running out to approve projects before Congress leaves town for its August break; FERC's regular monthly meeting is scheduled for July 20, but the meeting will be canceled if there is no quorum, and the next meeting is not scheduled until September.

Among the projects on hold: The $2B NEXUS Gas Transport project, developed by Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE); the $5B Atlantic Coast Pipeline, developed by a group including Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK); and the $1B PennEast pipeline, owned by UGI, New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) and Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP).