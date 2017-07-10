Televisa moves up 4.4% ahead of earnings report

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) moved up 4.4% today on heavy volume ahead of earnings to be reported tonight, and has seen some profit-taking in relatively thinner trading after the closing bell.

Shares in the broadcaster moved at a volume of 2.076M on NYSE, about 25% higher than average. After hours, meanwhile, shares fell as much as 4.9% lower before the past few trades came in down just 0.9%.

For the quarter ended in June, consensus expectations are for the company to post EPS of 2.34 pesos on revenue of 23.56B pesos.